Leicester Caretaker Manager Appleton Targets Win Vs Swansea

The Foxes have suffered defeats to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool but beat Brighton and drew with Huddersfield, Bournemouth and West Brom in their opening eight games to record six points from a possible of 24.

“Sometimes you just need a bounce of the ball to get that first goal and that’s something that we’re going to try and address,” Appleton said during his press conference on Thursday.

“I’m hoping they don’t need lifting because when a manager loses his job, there’s a feeling of things not happening and I don’t believe there’s any of that. The group is very positive.

“We(Leicester) have competed really well against four of the top six sides and probably should have taken points from them.

“My full focus is making sure I try and pick the right side on Saturday and hopefully with a little bit of luck and quality we can go and win the game.”