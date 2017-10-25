Leicester Boss Appleton Happy Iheanacho ‘Grabbed His Opportunity’

By Johnny Edward: Leicester City caretaker manager Michael Appleton is pleased to see Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho take his chance with a brilliant performance in their 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United on Tuesday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho scored his first goal for Leicester City since joining them in the summer and set up the Foxes’ second as they advanced to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Iheanacho, making only his third Leicester start in all competitions as Jamie Vardy was rested, curled a left-footed shot into the far corner to restore parity three minutes after Pablo Hernandez had handed the hosts the lead. Further goals from Algerian pair of Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez sealed the win.

“It was not ideal going behind, but to come back and play as well as we did was pleasing,” Appleton, who replaced the sacked Craig Shakespeare, told the BBC.

“It was great for Kelechi Iheanacho to produce what he did. It has been stop-start for him, but he’s grabbed his opportunity.

“There is a long way to go in the competition, but being in the last eight is pleasing. Now we have got to remain focused on the coming games.”

