Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has stated that Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho should be in action against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday after being passed fully fit, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho made a return to Leicester’s first team as a second-half substitute in their 2-1 Premier League home defeat to Chelsea last Saturday after recovering from a toe injury.

The 20-year-old was on target for Leicester’s U-23s in their 3-1 home win against West Ham in the Premier League 2 on Monday.

Speaking ahead of Leicester’s league game against Huddersfield, Shakespeare also revealed that another new signing Vicente Iborra who had a groin injury, could also be in action this weekend.

“Thankfully most of them have come through. Vicente Iborra and Kelechi Iheanacho [both had] a clean bill of health,” Shakespeare said in Thursday’s press conference.

Shakespeare however ruled out two players for the away trip due to injury.

“We have a couple who are doubts for Saturday. Matty James picked up an Achilles injury against Chelsea. We’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. He’ll have every opportunity,” Shakespeare added.

“Christian picked up a freak eye injury in training. It was nasty [but] it has cleared up. Until he sees the specialist, I would like to wait. He’ll be touch and go for Saturday.”

Shakespeare predicted a very tough game for Leicester against Huddersfield.

He added: “They haven’t surprised me. It will be difficult [for them to stay up]. What I’ve seen so far, they have great spirit and they’ll be difficult to play against.”

And on Leicester’s performance especially in the attacking third so far this season, Shakespeare said: “We’ve looked at attacking play and attacking movement. We are a very solid team defensively. We need to be aware of how to break teams down.

“It’s always about being positive. You can never get away from the facts, which are the points. We need to turn performances into results.”