Leicester Celebrate Ndidi, Musa, Iheanacho, Vardy Others Over World Cup Tickets

By James Agberebi: Premier League club Leicester City have sent an official congratulatory message to Super Eagles trio Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa as well as other players of the club whose countries qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Aside from Musa, Ndidi and Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire for England, Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel and Shinji Okazaki of Japan are the other players who helped their countries qualify for next year’s World Cup.

While countries like Nigeria, Japan and England had secured their tickets early, Schmeichel’s Denmark confirmed their spot after thrashing Republic of Ireland 5-1 away in the second leg of their European play-off on Tuesday.

And in celebrating their World Cup-bound players, Leicester posted a picture of the seven players on their verified Twitter handle with the message: “Qualification for the FIFA World Cup final.”

On Tuesday, Musa, Ndidi and Iheanacho were in action for the Super Eagles who came from 2-0 down to beat Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.

Iheanacho scored one and provided two assists in the impressive win for the Eagles.

Musa, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this season for Leicester, teed up Alex Iwobi for the Super Eagles fourth goal.

