LEICESTER CITY v LIVERPOOL: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

It’s Leicester versus Liverpool again! On Tuesday, the Foxes threw out the Reds from the League Cup in a 2-0 win to extend Jurgen Klopp’s winless run to four straight games.

Now, both teams meet in the Premier League and again at the King Power Stadium.

How will it go? Will Leicester win again or will Liverpool take their own pound of flesh?

As usual, you have the chance to pick up some easy cash by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website are valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside the country will be considered in the future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Saturday September 23, 2017 at 5.30pm Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

QUESTION FOR THE WEEK: Mention the three Nigerian players at Leicester City?

Put you answer and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number in the comment section below.

Goodluck!!!!!

