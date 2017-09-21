LEICESTER CITY v LIVERPOOL: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

LEICESTER CITY v LIVERPOOL: Predict & Win In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

It’s Leicester versus Liverpool again! On Tuesday, the Foxes threw out the Reds from the League Cup in a 2-0 win to extend Jurgen Klopp’s winless run to four straight games.

Now, both teams meet in the Premier League and again at the King Power Stadium.

How will it go? Will Leicester win again or will Liverpool take their own pound of flesh?

As usual, you have the chance to pick up some easy cash by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website is valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside the country will be considered in the future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Saturday September 23, 2017 at 5.30pm Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

 

QUESTION FOR THE WEEK: Mention the three Nigerian players at Leicester City?

Put you answer and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number in the comment section below.

Goodluck!!!!!

COMMENTS

  • ABDULAHI ALATISHE 3 hours

    The Nigerian Leicester Players: Ndidi, Musa and Iheanacho.

    Leicester City 0, Liverpool 1.
    ABDULAHI ALATISHE
    [email protected]
    08124042279

    Reply
  • Wole Martin 3 hours

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 1 vs Liverpool 3
    Wole Martin, [email protected], 07036999247

    Reply
  • Temitayo Onikoyi 3 hours

    ANSWER: Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho

    PREDICTION: LEICESTER CITY 0 LIVERPOOL 2.
    NAME: Temitayo Onikoyi
    EMAIL: [email protected]
    TELEPHONE: 07017806791

    Reply
  • Oluwasegun Adeoti 3 hours

    Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

    LEICESTER CITY 1 LIVERPOOL 2.
    NAME: Oluwasegun Adeoti
    EMAIL: [email protected]
    TELEPHONE: 08088534320

    Reply
  • bright 3 hours

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 1 vs Liverpool 1
    Bright Asechemie
    [email protected] , 08106264173

    Reply
  • Adebowale Abiodun 3 hours

    Answer:- Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi & Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 1 – Liverpool 0
    Adebowale Abiodun; [email protected]; 07082665328.

    Reply
  • Tamunoseimiebi 3 hours

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 2 vs Liverpool 0
    Wole Martin, [email protected], 08070950273

    Reply
  • Tamunoseimiebi 2 hours

    Tamunoseimiebi
    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 2 vs Liverpool 0
    [email protected], 08070950273

    Reply
  • Adekunle waliyu 2 hours

    Wilfred ndidi, Ahmed musa and kelechi iheanaecho,
    Liverpool”1 Leicester 2

    Reply
  • Eugene Yua 2 hours

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho

    Prediction: Leicester 1 vs Liverpool 2

    Eugene Yua, [email protected]

    Reply
  • eleonu peace 2 hours

    Eleonu Peace
    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 0 vs Liverpool 1
    [email protected],08101372007

    Reply
  • ogbennaya nwabugo 2 hours

    Leicester 0-2 liverpool
    08089237545

    Reply
  • Adekunle waliyu 2 hours

    Wilfred ndidi, Ahmed musa and kelechi iheanaecho,
    Liverpool”1 Leicester 2
    , 07069142722

    Reply
  • Agumadu Ifeanyi 2 hours

    Leicester 0 Liverpool 3
    Agumadu Christopher ifeanyi
    08034898293

    Reply
  • Ajayi adewale Sunday 2 hours

    The 3 Nigerian players playing for Leicester city are: Ahmed musa,wildfred ndidi,kelechi iheanacho.

    Reply
  • Adamu Usman 2 hours

    Answer to the question of the week: Onyinye Wilfred Ndid, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmad Musa this are the three Nigeria players in the city team. My prediction is Leicester city 0 Liverpool 1. mobile line: 07039432325. [email protected]. Am convinced Liverpool will beat Leicester City on Saturday, if they improve their concentration levels.
    The Reds have the chance for instant revenge for Tuesday night’s League Cup defeat when they return to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League at the weekend.
    Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to capitalise on their first-half domination against the Foxes as they saw a route to silverware ended with a 2-0 loss.

    Reply
  • fiyesimi ogunmuyiwa 2 hours

    Answer: Wilfred ndidi, Ahmed musa and Kelechi iheanacho
    Prediction:Liverpool 2 vs leicester city 1
    Email:[email protected]
    Number:09084571756

    Reply
  • TEMITOPE OLUYOMI 2 hours

    Leicester 1-2 Liverpool
    [email protected]
    08100577482

    Reply
  • Fowosere Wasiu Olatunji 2 hours

    The three Nigerians in Leicester City ‘squad are:
    1. Ahmed Musa
    2. Kelechi Iheanacho
    3. Wilfred Ndidi

    Prediction Leicester 2-2 Liverpool

    Name: Fowosere Wasiu Olatunji
    Email : [email protected]
    Tell: 07064461730

    Reply
  • TEMITOPE OLUYOMI 2 hours

    Ahmed Musa, Ndidi Wilfred & Kelechi Iheanacho

    Leicester 1-2 Liverpool
    [email protected]
    08100577482

    Reply
  • odigie timothy 2 hours

    wilfred ndidi, armed musa and kelechi iheanacho are the three nigerian players at leichester city. Score leichester 2 liverpool 1

    Reply
  • Agwu james 2 hours

    Leicester 0- 2 Liverpool

    08170944543

    Reply
  • Agwu james 2 hours

    Liecester 1- 2 Liverpool

    08170944543

    Reply
  • Ayotunde Tosin 2 hours

    The name of the 3 Nigerians at Leciester city are: Winfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho. Liverpool 1 Leciester 1. I’m Ayotunde Oluwatosin. Email: [email protected]. Mobile no: 08100833550

    Reply
  • Aderemi seun 2 hours

    Aderemi oluwaseun.. 07035194487
    [email protected]
    Liverpool 2 vs Leicester 1

    Reply
  • Oghenemaro Ebemehor 2 hours

    Leicester 2 – Liverpool 2
    09025654411
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Aderemi seun 2 hours

    Ahmed musa, kelechi iheanacho and wilfred nndidi..
    Aderemi seun.. 07035194487
    Liverpool 2 vs leicester 1

    Reply
  • Ogmaro 2 hours

    Leicester 1 – 1 Liverpool
    09055682939
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Aderemi seun 2 hours

    I didnt see d question b4 i sent my prediction.. D 3 nigerian playing 4 leicester are ahmed musa, kelechi iheanacho and wilfred ndidi

    Reply
  • Oghenemaro Ebemehor 1 hour

    Answer – Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction : Leicester 2 – 2 Liverpool
    09025654411
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Marvins 1 hour

    Leicester 1-Liverpool 0

    Reply
  • Emmanuel 1 hour

    Answer – Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction : Leicester 1 – 2 Liverpool
    09055682939

    Reply
  • Marvins 1 hour

    Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.

    Leicester 1-Liverpool 0
    08060110090.

    Reply
  • Jonathan Bell 1 hour

    Leicester 1-1 liverpool
    08032697987

    Reply
  • Jonathan Bell 1 hour

    Ahmed muse,Winfred Ndidi, kelechi Iheanacho,
    Leicester 1- 1 Liverpool
    08032697987

    Reply
  • fayeun oyindamola 1 hour

    Leicester 0 : Liverpool 0

    Reply
  • Famubode Abraham Oludare 57 mins

    Ahmed Musa,Winfred Ndidi & Kelechi Iheanacho

    Leicester 2:2 Liverpool

    08063697839

    Reply
  • Stanley Peter 49 mins

    Leicester 0 vs Liverpool 0.08034115762

    Reply
  • Daniel Adeofe 44 mins

    The three Nigerian players at Leicester City are Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi iheanacho. Leicester City 1 – 1 Liverpool 07084994343

    Reply
  • AGBOKE UCHENNA Kingsley 43 mins

    NDIDI Wilfred, AHMED MUSA,KELECHI IHEANACHO.the match prediction is Leicester3-Liverpool 2 AGBOKE UCHENNA Kingsley 08038682866

    Reply
  • Michael Ajibayo 36 mins

    Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi iheanacho. Leicester 1-2 Liverpool 08167984167

    Reply
  • tonwa 33 mins

    Ahmed musa ,kelechi iheanacho ,oyinye ndidi. Liverpool 1 Leicester city 2

    Reply
    • tonwa 27 mins

      Ahmed musa ,kelechi iheanacho ,ndidi Wilfred Onyinye, Leicester city 2, Liverpool 1. 08038781425

      Reply
  • TAIWO ADEKUNLE SAMUEL 31 mins

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 0-0 Liverpool TAIWO ADEKUNLE
    [email protected]
    08169436203

    Reply
  • Timothy Emmanuel 29 mins

    Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi @ Kelechi Iheanacho. Prediction: Liverpool 2 : Leicester 0. 08142173162

    Reply
  • Ayandare O David, 27 mins

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 2 vs Liverpool 2
    Ayandare O David, [email protected] 08055153736

    Reply
  • prince ikechukwu akpa 23 mins

    The 3 Nigerian players are Kelechi Iheanocho,Ahmed Musa and Ndidi Wilfred. Liecester city 2-2 liverpool. 080359602830.prince ikechukwu akpa. [email protected]

    Reply
  • Timothy Ejiro 16 mins

    Ahmed Musa. Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho. Liverpool 0 : Leicester 0. 08145140951

    Reply
  • Ayuba Elkanah Jatau 12 mins

    Ahmed Musa,Wilfred Ndidi,Kelechi Iheanacho.
    Leicester 1:1 Liverpool

    Reply
  • Onaikabar 9 mins

    Ahmed Musa,Winfried Ndidi & Kelechi Iheanacho.The game we be draw game, I see it to be, FT: Leicester city 1 Liverpool 1. 08065146831. [email protected].

    Reply
  • Adebisi Adeola 1 min

    Ans:Onyinye Wilfred Ndid, Kelechi
    Iheanacho and Ahmad Musa
    prediction: Leicester city 0 : 4 Liverpool
    [email protected]
    07062724798

    Reply
  • onwe Chinooks e 19 mins

    amhed musa, Wilfred ndidi, kelechi iheanacho
    Leic
    ester 1 Liverpool 3
    08061244581

    Reply
  • Shu'aib Ridwaan 21 mins

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Oyinye Ndidi, Kelechi
    Iheanacho.
    Prediction: Liecester 1 vs Liverpool 2
    Email: [email protected]
    Mobile number: 08188177606

    Reply
  • Ikhiwu Moses 28 mins

    The three Nigeria players, Ahmed miss, I Kelechi Iheanacho,
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Leicester 2-liverpool 1

    Reply
    • Ikhiwu Moses 34 mins

      The three Nigeria players, Ahmed Musa , Kelechi Iheanacho,
      Wilfred Ndidi
      Leicester 2-liverpool 1

      Reply
  • VICTOR 35 mins

    Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho

    LIECESTER 2 LIVERPOOL 1

    Reply
    • VICTOR 36 mins

      Answer: Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho

      LIECESTER 2 LIVERPOOL 1

      08063449957

      Reply
  • Olayinka 38 mins

    Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi.
    Prediction Leicester 1 – Liverpool 3

    Reply
  • AKERU IKENNA 43 mins

    Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi
    Kelechi Iheanacho
    Ahmad Musa.
    Leicester city 1 Liverpool 1.
    mobile line: 08069639257

    Reply
  • Ndubisi Agwu 44 mins

    Answer:
    Ahmed Musa,
    Wilfried Ndidi,
    Kelechi Iheanacho.

    Prediction:
    Liecester 1 – 0 Liverpool

    09073716981

    Reply
  • ibrahim abdulrahman 44 mins

    Ahmad musa,Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi. Leicester 3 vs Liverpool 1. Ibrahim abdulrahman hassan. [email protected]. 08054043071

    Reply
  • Ukochovwera .M. Onoriode 49 mins

    The three Nigeria players are: Kelechi Iheanacho,Ahmed Musa,
    Wilfred Ndidi
    Leicester 2-1 Liverpool
    Tel: 07058858853

    Reply
  • Chibuzo princess 54 mins

    Answer:
    Ahmed Musa,
    Wilfried Ndidi,
    Kelechi Iheanacho.

    Prediction:
    Liecester 3 – 0 Liverpool
    08188615014

    Reply

