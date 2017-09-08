Leicester Coach Scared Of Moses, Alonso’s Attacking Threat

By Johnny Edward:

Leicester City’s goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell has warned his team to be wary of the pair of Marcos Alonso and Nigeria star Victor Moses when the Foxes host reigning champions Chelsea in Saturday’s English Premier League fixture.

The pair of Chelsea wing-backs have scored three goals between them in four games this season. Moses was on target for the Blues in their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal while Alonso scored a brace in their stunning 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley a fortnight ago.

Stowell told LCFC TV that he expects Leicester City wingers to be ready to come against the attacking force and strength of the wing-backs of Chelsea who have been pivotal to the champions’ resurgence after their opening day defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea will be the same like Arsenal because they have some very good attacking flair players. They’ve got [Marcos] Alonso and [Victor] Moses, who these days are basically wingers,” Stowell told LCFC TV.

“Alonso is such an attacking force and a good strength and Moses on the other side. We coped against it at Arsenal and we’ve got willing workers in our wide men as well.Hopefully it’ll be a good contest and a good match-up.”