Leicester Eager For Return Of Iheanacho, Ndidi, Musa Ahead Chelsea Clash

By James Agberebi:

English Premier League club Leicester City are already expecting the return of Super Eagles trio; Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi from their international assignment for Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The three players were in the Eagles squad that faced Cameroon on matchday three and four in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While the duo of Iheanacho and Ndidi featured in both legs of the qualifiers in Uyo and Yaounde, Musa was subbed on in the Uyo match.

Following the conclusion of the double-header, Leicester who will host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday , expressed their eagerness to see the three players back in England.

“After Monday saw Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark), Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) appear, Craig Shakespeare’s international contingent will shortly return to the UK,” the club was quoted on their official website on Tuesday .

The 2015/2016 EPL champions also commented on Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Amartey who is expected to be in action for the Black Stars away to Congo Brazaville today ( Tuesday ).

“At Stade de l’Unité at 3:30pm , Daniel Amartey’s Ghana, just two points adrift of second place Egypt, will look to climb the African Group E rankings when they take on Congo.

“The City midfielder played the full 90 minutes on Friday evening as his country drew 1-1 last time out against the Congolese in Kumasi.”

The Super Eagles currently on 10 points in Group B, needs just one point in their next game against Zambia in October in Uyo to comfirm qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.