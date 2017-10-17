English Premier League club Leicester that parade Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have sacked their manager Craig Shakespeare.

Though there has been no official confirmation from Leicester City, Shakespeare’s sack has been reported in several English outlets on Tuesday.

Shakespeare’s dismissal was as a result of Leicester’s continued run of poor results.

The Foxes have just one win after eight EPL games so far this season.

The 53-year-old was only given the job on a permanent basis four months ago having taken charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri last season.

His last game for the foxes was their 1-1 Premier League home draw against West Brom on Monday night.

