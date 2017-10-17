Leicester City: Why We Sacked Craig Shakespeare

Premier League club Leicester City have confirmed the sacking of their manager Craig Shakespeare and explained why he was fired.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Tuesday) parted company with its First Team Manager, Craig Shakespeare,” the 2015/2016 English champions announced hours after media outlets broke the news.

“Michael Appleton will be in charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Swansea City, supported by First Team Coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler.”

Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha then explained Shakespeare’s departure.

He said: “Craig has been a great servant to Leicester City – during his spells as an Assistant Manager and since taking over as Manager in challenging circumstances in February. His dedication to the Club and to his work has been absolute and the contribution he made to the most successful period in Leicester City history is considerable.

“However, our early promise under Craig’s management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the Board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the Club moving forward – consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Board and owners.

“Craig is and will remain a very popular, respected figure at Leicester City and will be welcome back at King Power Stadium in future, both professionally and as a friend of the Club.”

Leicester added that they “will now begin the process of identifying and appointing its next First Team Manager and will make no further comment on the process until the appropriate time.”

Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri, who led the club to a fairytale totle win in 2016, and steered Leicester to safety but they have struggled this season.

Shakespeare took Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho to the club from Manchester City in the summer to join his compatriots Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi.

