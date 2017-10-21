By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has had a successful surgery on his broken cheek bone.

Balogun was in action for Mainz in their 2-0 away defrat to Schake 04 on Friday and had to come off for Kenan Kodro in the 79th minute after sustaining the injury.

Following the injury, Balogun underwent surgery to fix his broken cheek bone.

And in a five seconds video on Saturday, Balogun who confirmed that the surgery went well, expressed confidence that he would not be out for long.

“Cheek bone broken not my spirit though – surgery went well. Won’t be gone too long. No wahala, no shaking,” Balogun wrote on the video where he looks cheery on what appears to be a hospital bed.

Balogun was in action for the Super Eagles who pipped Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to secure Group B sole ticket to the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

