Bielsa angered the club management when he traveled to Chile without authorization to be with his former assistant, Luis Bonini, who is battling stomach cancer.

“LOSC have today decided to momentarily suspend Marcelo Bielsa from his functions as coach of the club as part of a procedure launched by the club,” The statement published on Lille’s website on Wednesday evening reads.

Bielsa joined Lille at the start of the Ligue 1 season and told Enyeama and nine others they were deemed surplus to requirement.

It remains to be seen if Bielsa will be reinstated at the club or whether Enyeama may get a chance to resume training with the club under another coach.

Lille have been lethargic this season this season, and Bielsa has failed to inspire the team as they languish in the relegation zone( 19th position) with 12 points from 13 games.