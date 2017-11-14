LIVE BLOGGING: Argentina vs Nigeria

Good evening and welcome to the Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.
When was they going to start
Supersport no show am?
Wat time is the kick off
I hope Nigeria tries to get a good result
Nigeria 0 Argentina 2 first half. The boys are running around, some don’t even know the wing they are playing
Nawa o… Someone can’t even watch the match on supersport
NTA is showing it
Is not showing
What is happening. We can’t watch the match live.Which station is showing it.
ITV is showing it.., Nigeria 0 Argentina 2
Wit Wat am watching now no hop for Nigeria at d World Cup
Early judgement is not so good.
Which station is itv ?
i agree with you if Nigeria need anything hope in the world cup they have to be together and play together for time
Is it how Nigeria are going to play at d World Cup. This goal keeper don’t deserve to b in bayelsa united not to talk of national team
Argentina 1: 0 Nigeria
Argentina 2:1 Nigeria
that Nigeria keeper is a very local keeper no need for any introduction any way well play in the pitch but we are very lucky that missi is not involved hahahahahahah
The Argentine team is build around messi,they thought it will be a walk over for them but they met with a rejuvenated eagles. No escape route for the albiceleste in this match. Soar! Super eagles of Nigeria
Thank God Akpeyi was substituted see the first goal he conceded. Never will he wear green white green again. We won I hope we carry on like this
Nigeria 4-2 argentina
Uzoho was way better if Akpeyi was on for another 30mins we would have lost I’m very sure
who are those who through stones at us.. talk now huh
