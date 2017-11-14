LIVE BLOGGING: Argentina vs Nigeria

23

LIVE BLOGGING: Argentina vs Nigeria

 Good evening and welcome to the Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.

Nigeria takes on Argentina in a pre-World Cup friendly here and, on behalf of the whole crew, I invite you to stay with us for on-the-spot blogging from the stadium

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. LIVE BLOGGING: Nigeria vs South Africa
  2. LIVE BLOGGING: Zambia vs Nigeria
  3. LIVE BLOGGING: Algeria vs Nigeria
  4. Tanzania vs Nigeria LIVE BLOGGING
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 23
  • Gbade Gabson Gbadebo 3 hours

    When was they going to start

    Reply
  • Ayomide Ojo 2 hours

    Supersport no show am?

    Reply
  • Samuel Igah 2 hours

    Wat time is the kick off

    Reply
  • Jeremiah Adogah 2 hours

    I hope Nigeria tries to get a good result

    Reply
    • Adamu Musa 2 hours

      Nigeria 0 Argentina 2 first half. The boys are running around, some don’t even know the wing they are playing

      Reply
  • Ashava Ayobami 2 hours

    Nawa o… Someone can’t even watch the match on supersport

    Reply
  • Kingsley Iyke 2 hours

    What is happening. We can’t watch the match live.Which station is showing it.

    Reply
  • Adamu Musa 2 hours

    Is it how Nigeria are going to play at d World Cup. This goal keeper don’t deserve to b in bayelsa united not to talk of national team

    Reply
  • Chisom Chukwuazi 2 hours

    Argentina 1: 0 Nigeria

    Reply
  • Egbewale Olanrewaju 2 hours

    Argentina 2:1 Nigeria

    Reply
  • Lukpata Steven Ik 1 hour

    that Nigeria keeper is a very local keeper no need for any introduction any way well play in the pitch but we are very lucky that missi is not involved hahahahahahah

    Reply
  • prince Adesanya Adewale 15 mins

    The Argentine team is build around messi,they thought it will be a walk over for them but they met with a rejuvenated eagles. No escape route for the albiceleste in this match. Soar! Super eagles of Nigeria

    Reply
  • Chima E Samuels 34 mins

    Thank God Akpeyi was substituted see the first goal he conceded. Never will he wear green white green again. We won I hope we carry on like this

    Reply
  • Elddy King 26 mins

    Nigeria 4-2 argentina

    Reply
  • Chima E Samuels 36 mins

    Uzoho was way better if Akpeyi was on for another 30mins we would have lost I’m very sure

    Reply
  • Tyrant Flex 48 mins

    who are those who through stones at us.. talk now huh

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *