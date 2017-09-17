LIVE BLOGGING: CHELSEA vs ARSENAL

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,

Chelsea go back to their first-choice XI, minus Eden Hazard who is on the bench. Davide Zappacosta had a blinder in midweek but can still only warm the bench for title winner Victor Moses. Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Pedro, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Hazard, Bakayoko, Zappacosta, Batshuayi, Christensen.

And for Arsenal:

Alexis Sanchez is on the bench as Alesandre Lacazette gets a start in a big game. Sead Kolasinac was a game-changer from the bench against Cologne and is rewarded with a start. Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Welbeck, Iwobi, Lacazette. Subs: Mertesacker, Sanchez, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Maitland-Niles, Elneny.

