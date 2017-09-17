LIVE BLOGGING: CHELSEA vs ARSENAL

0

LIVE BLOGGING: CHELSEA vs ARSENAL

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,

Welcome to www.completesportsnigeria.coms live blogging of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal.
My name is Kayode Ogundare and, on behalf of the crew, I bid you welcome.
The two team lists are out:

Chelsea go back to their first-choice XI, minus Eden Hazard who is on the bench. Davide Zappacosta had a blinder in midweek but can still only warm the bench for title winner Victor Moses.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Pedro, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Hazard, Bakayoko, Zappacosta, Batshuayi, Christensen.
And for Arsenal:
Alexis Sanchez is on the bench as Alesandre Lacazette gets a start in a big game. Sead Kolasinac was a game-changer from the bench against Cologne and is rewarded with a start.
Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Welbeck, Iwobi, Lacazette. Subs: Mertesacker, Sanchez, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Maitland-Niles, Elneny.

Related posts:

  1. Moses, Kante, Morata Get Top Ratings In Chelsea Win Vs Leicester
  2. Chelsea Sign £23m Zappacosta From Torino On 4-Year Deal
  3. Moses Ends Goal Drought, Iwobi Shines As Arsenal Win Community Shield
  4. Pre-Season: Lacazette Scores, Iwobi Assists As Arsenal Outscore Sydney FC
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *