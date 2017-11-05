LIVE BLOGGING: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Good afternoon and welcome to completesportsnigeria.com‘s live-blogging of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal live from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester
Man City starting 11
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 30Otamendi
- 18Delph
- 17De Bruyne
- 25Fernandinho
- 21Silva
- 7Sterling
- 10Agüero
- 19Sané
Arsenal starting 11
- 33Cech
- 24Bellerín
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 31Kolasinac
- 29Xhaka
- 34Coquelin
- 8Ramsey
- 11Özil
- 17Iwobi
- 7Sánchez
Quick bits from the Etihad
Aguero starts for Man City, Jesus on bench;
Lacazette on Arsenal bench
