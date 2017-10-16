Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Five Lucky Winners Emerge In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

The North-East derby between Liverpool and Manchester United played out to a drab 0-0 draw last Saturday but we at Complete Sports had much more fun trying to pick the five winners who correctly ‘prophesied’ the result of the game in our Predict and Win Competition.

Over 40 readers, from the hundreds who took part in the competition, got the 0-0 result spot-on and also rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating included answering the simple question preceding the prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is INVALID.

Complete Sports offered N5000 each to five readers who could correctly predict the scores of the match and, according to the rules of the competition, we had to draw a ballot to determine the five lucky winners who will share the pot of gold.

All our winners will be contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables.

If you get such a request, please kindly turn it down.

The 5 winners are:

1. Seibuo Ebipade

2. Noah Ibrahim

3. Kunle Durojaiye

4. Senkale Abolarinwa Ayodeji

5. Francis Nwokike

Congratulations to our winners!!!!!!!!!!!

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.