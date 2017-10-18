Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Winners Redeem Prizes In Predict and Win Competition

The curtain was drawn on our latest edition of Complete Sports Predict and Win Competition when Ibrahim Noah came visiting our Lagos office to collect his cash prize for correctly predicitng the 0-0 outcome of the Liverpool versus Manchester United game which was played last Saturday.

Ibrahim was the last of our five winners to redeem his prize after the others, who stayed outside Lagos, got theirs through bank transfers.

Francis Nwokike, our winner from Enugu, as well as Seibuo Ebipade and Senkale Abolarinwa all expressed their thanks to Complete Sports for fulfiliing it’s promise to readers. They also restated their belief in the integrity of the brand.

The five winners were picked from over 40 respondents who got the prediction right and also fulfilled all the conditions for participation in the competition.

These conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offered N5000 each to five readers who correctly predicted the scores of the match and, according to the rules of the competition, we had to draw a ballot to determine the 5lucky winners who shared the pot of gold.

