Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the club only have themselves to blame after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool were hoping to bounce back from their last two disappointing results (5-0 loss to Manchester City in the EPL and 2-2 home draw against Sevilla in the Champions League) but Scott Arfield gave Burnley a surprise lead in the 27th minute.

But just three minutes later Mohamed Salah equalised for Liverpool to force a 1-1 draw.

Klopp lamented Liverpool’s inability to come away with all the three points.

“It’s our fault. We were dominant, fantastic attitude. We played good, were fluent with seven changes, but only one goal,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference.

“It’s the best we have played against Burnley since I have been in. In the past we didn’t feel good in the game. Today I saw fluid movements, passing between the lines, speed, crosses.

“We have to take the point and carry on.”