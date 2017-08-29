Liverpool Confirm Keita Transfer From RB Leipzig

Liverpool have announced the signing of Guinea international Naby Keita from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee.

The deal is reportedly worth around £48m.

The deal, which was confirmed on Liverpool’s official website on Tuesday, will see Keita join the Reds after the 2017/2018 season.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita,” a statement on Liverpool’s website reads.

“The Reds have agreed a deal with the German club and the midfielder that will see the 22-year-old move to Anfield on July 1, 2018 following the conclusion of the current season.

“Keita, a Guinea international, joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2016 and scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last term to help them to a second-place finish.

Commenting on the deal, Keita said:“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” he said.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

