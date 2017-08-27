Liverpool Hammer Poor Arsenal As Burnley Hold Spurs

Liverpool recorded their second win of the new English Premier League season in style by destroying Arsenal 4-0 who were without Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi at Anfield, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah andubstitute Daniel Sturridge handed the Arsenal their second defeat of the season.

A 17th minute glancing header from Firmino past Petr Cech gave the Reds the lead after Salah had missed a sitter in the 10th minute.

Mane doubled the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side, curling in shot into the far corner past the outstretched hand of Cech.

The strike meant the Senegal forward skipper became the third Liverpool player after Robbie Fowler and Daniel Sturridge to score in each of their first three matches in the English Premier League season.

Dominant Liverpool continued from where they left off in the second half but Salah failed to make it 3-0 after he outpaced his marker to get through on goal but his effort went inches wide.

Salah however did get his goal before the hour mark, latching on to abmistake from Hector Bellerin to place the ball beyond Cech.

Jurgen Klopp made his first change bringing on Sturridge and the England international scored soon after with a header from three yards from a sublime cross from Salah.

Arsenal will host Bournemouth in their next league game after the international break while Liverpool are away to Manchester City.

In the other Premier League match Sunday evening, Harry Kane could not break his gosl drought in the month of August as Tottenham Hotspur were held by Burnley to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Kane has scored more than 20 goals in each of the last Premier League season’s but has never scored in August.

Dele Alli scored for Spurs but Chris Wood ensured the share of the spoils towards the end of the game.

The first half ended scoreless with Kane and Alli guilty of wasting clearcut scoring chances.

Alli however scored four minutes after the break when he responded quickest to a rebound after his initial effort after a corner by Christian Eriksen was saved.

Kane wasted another great chance, moments after Alli’s goal, his shot going wide off target in the 53rd minute.

Stephen Ward was the culprit on the side of Burnley as he blazed his shot wide at the hour mark.

Wood equalised in added time to deny Spurs all three points and ensured that Spurs dropped points again at Wembley after last week’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.