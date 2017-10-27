Liverpool, Newcastle Alerted To Availability Of ‘Frustrated’ Ike Casillas

Liverpool and Newcastle United are two of the clubs alerted to the likely availability of veteran goalkeepr Iker Casillas who’s currently unable to get a game for FC Porto.

The 36-year old World Cup winner has been left to stew on the bench in Portugal as 24-year-old Jose Sa takes over from the Real Madrid legend.

Casillas took to Instagram to register his obvious disappointment after being dropped for last week’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

There was talk that Casillas is being punished for using his mobile phone during training but Porto manager Sergio Conceicao insists the veteran keeper is out of favour for tactical reasons.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for refusing to replace Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Both keepers have failed to inspire confidence in a defence that has leaked goals ever since the German left Borussia Dortmund for Anfield.

But the link with Newcastle is slightly surprising given that Rob Elliot has turned in some strong performances this season.

Casillas is under contract to Porto until next summer. He is the highest earner at the club on around £450,000 a year and the thinking in Portugal is that Casillas could leave Porto in the January transfer window.

