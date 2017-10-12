LIverpool vs Manchester United: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

12

LIverpool vs Manchester United: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

Russia 2018 World Cup Predict and Win competition ended with all our winners receiving their cash prizes but the fun is back with the return of football in the top European leagues.

And none comes bigger than the North-West Derby of Reds between Liverpool and Manchester United which has been selected as our Match of the Week.

As usual, Nigeria’s leading sports website, completesportsnigeria.com is giving out CASH PRIZES for FIVE correct predictions for the game on Saturday.

Funmilola Adebiyi (L) collecting her cash prize from our staff on Wednesday in our Lagos office.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Emmanuel Ode (L) came around to pick his cash prize also on Wednesday in our Lagos office

Deadline for submission of entry is 12.30pm Nigerian time on the match day, Saturday October 14, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: The coach of Liverpool is from which country?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 12
  • Akinpelu Ibrahim Olayinka 52 mins

    Liverpool 1:2Manchester united

    Reply
  • Wisdom Jerry 17 mins

    Answer: Germany… Liverpool 1-2 Manchester united.. [email protected] 08105417580

    Reply
  • Jackson Tamunobarabonye 19 mins

    Answer:Germany”
    .Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United”.
    Full name: Jackson Tamunobarabonye”.
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone number:07051533585

    Reply
  • Faith 30 mins

    ANSWER: GERMANY… Liverpool 1-1 Manchester united.. [email protected].. 07012623082

    Reply
  • Success Orilade 31 mins

    Answer to Question – Germany

    Prediction – Liverpool 1 vs 2 Manchester United

    Full Name- Success Orilade

    Email [email protected]

    Phone Number – 07067152009

    Reply
  • Kemi 33 mins

    Answer:– He is from Germany.. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester united.. 09039021029

    Reply
  • Oluwaseyi Hamilton 38 mins

    Liverpool 2 Manchester United 3
    Oluwaseyi Hamilton
    08023308008

    Reply
  • kazeem kolawole 43 mins

    Germany
    Liverpool 0-2 Manchester united
    08029984900

    Reply
  • Jessica 50 mins

    Answer: Germany
    Prediction: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Manchester United
    Full name: Jessica Okoruwa
    Email address: [email protected]
    Phone number: 08061288833

    Reply
  • Joseph 52 mins

    Answer to question: Germany
    Prediction: Liverpool 1 vs 4 Manchester City
    Full Name: Joseph Aniedi Essien
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone number: 08065319870

    Reply
  • Joseph 56 mins

    Answer to question:Germany
    Prediction:Liverpool 0 vs 3 Manchester City
    Full Name: Godswill Sunday Udoh
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone number: 08050842155

    Reply
  • Mfoniso 60 mins

    Answer to question: Germany
    Prediction:Liverpool 1 vs 2 Manchester City
    Full Name: Mfoniso Cletus Ikpong
    Email:[email protected]
    Phone number: 08065471399

    Reply

