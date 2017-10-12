LIverpool vs Manchester United: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

Russia 2018 World Cup Predict and Win competition ended with all our winners receiving their cash prizes but the fun is back with the return of football in the top European leagues.

And none comes bigger than the North-West Derby of Reds between Liverpool and Manchester United which has been selected as our Match of the Week.

As usual, Nigeria’s leading sports website, completesportsnigeria.com is giving out CASH PRIZES for FIVE correct predictions for the game on Saturday.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 12.30pm Nigerian time on the match day, Saturday October 14, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: The coach of Liverpool is from which country?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

