LMC Delay 3SC’s Relegation, Order Disrupted Gombe Vs Wikki Replayed

By James Agberebi:

The League Management Company (LMC) have rescinded their earlier decision that Shooting Stars have been relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League, LMC stated on their verified Twitter handle on Monday .

On Saturday , the LMC announced 3SC as one of the four teams (alongside Remo, Gombe and ABS) relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) following their 2-0 away defeat to Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja on the final day of the season.

3SC’s relegation was confirmed after it was reported that another team fighting relegation Wikki Tourists pipped Gombe United 1-0 in Gombe.

But reports later emanated that the game between Gombe and Wikki was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Following the development, LMC have now come out to state that until the match report of the game between Gombe United and Wikki Tourists is available, the fourth team that will join Remo, ABS and Gombe (Wikki and 3SC) in the lower division is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Plateau United were crowned champions of the 2017 NPFL after defeating last season’s champions Rangers 2-0 in Jos.

MFM FC of Lagos finished second and will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League with Plateau.

Enyimba finished third and picked a CAF Confederation Cup ticket.