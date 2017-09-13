LMC Hammer Gombe United Heavily Over Crowd Trouble Vs Wikki

The League Management Company (LMC) have charged relegated Gombe United after their fans disrupted their matchday 38 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) home game against Wikki Tourists, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The LMC announced the charges on their verified twitter handle on Wednesday.

Gombe hosted relegation threatened Wikki in Gombe on the final day of the NPFL season last Saturday and were 1-0 behind in the first half before their fans disrupted the game which led to it being abandoned.

A statement released by the LMC on their handle reads: “Gombe Utd have been charged for breaching NPFL Framework and Rules during their Matchday 38 game vs Wikki last Saturday.

“Some Gombe Utd supporters encroached and threw objects onto the pitch resulting in the discontinuation of the NPFL final day game.

“Some Gombe Utd supporters further caused damages suffered by the visiting team Wikki on NPFL final day.

“Some Gombe Utd supporters committed acts of violence and disturbances capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute on NPFL final day.

“Gombe Utd shall pay fine of N5m for repeated breach of NPFL rule following previous violation on Matchday 19 vs Rangers.”

The LMC announced that the abandoned game between Gombe and Wikki will be replayed on Saturday in Maiduguri.

“The Gombe Utd vs Wikki NPFL final day game will be concluded this Saturday at the El-Kanemi Sports Complex, Maiduguri from 4pm.

“The Gombe Utd vs Wikki NPFL final day game also continues with the scores at the point of discontinuation.

“The Gombe Utd vs Wikki NPFL final day game shall be concluded behind closed doors without supporters of either team.

“Gombe Utd shall pay the additional costs for the conclusion of the NPFL final day game plus costs for match officials and visiting team.”

Also, the LMC banned the Gombe stadium from hosting NPFL and Nigeria National League (NNL) games for two seasons.

“The Pantami Stadium, Gombe is banned from hosting NPFL matches for next two seasons with recommendation same should be applied in NNL given that Gombe Utd are already confirmed relegated from the NPFL.”

The LMC stated further: “It is recommended that Gombe Utd forfeit three points accrued from commencement of next season in the NNL.

“Gombe Utd shall also bear cost of damages as may be established by Wikki for loss of property.

“It is advised that failure by Gombe Utd to bear the cost of damages should restrict them from playing in NNL until payment is made.

“Gombe Utd shall pay fine of N2m for acts of misconduct by their supporters capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

“Gombe Utd have 48 hours to appeal to the sanctions imposed or accept them.”