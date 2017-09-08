LMC, NTA Sign NPFL Broadcast Partnership Deal

The League Management Company (LMC) have signed a broadcast partnership with the Nigeria Television Authority for production of matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the LMC announced on their official website on Friday.

The signing ceremony which took place on Thursday was held at the Conference Hall of NTA in Abuja.

The papers were signed by the LMC Chairman When i Dikko and Mallam Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, the Director General of NTA.

An official statement jointly signed by the heads of the two organisations indicate that the LMC and NTA will be setting up a private sector d-riven company to manage the business of the broadcast production.

“The company which shall be operated as a private, commercial venture will leverage its operations on the huge infrastructure, technical and human capacity and equipment of NTA spread across the country,” the statement says.

“The equipment includes very high grade eight Outside Broadcast (OB) Vans specially designed for football and sports coverage, which had been acquired by the Federal Government at huge cost.

“The operation of the company, as envisaged will rely on the services of international technical partners and domestic expertise to provide the much needed vehicle for the production of high quality programmes and events for broadcast in the sports and entertainment industries. This model is in keeping with proven international best practices in sports content production, distribution and broadcast.”

Continuing, they gave an assurance that as from next season of the NPFL, Nigerians are, therefore, assured of the enjoyment of high quality football matches to be produced by the independent media services company for distribution, sales and broadcast across all media platforms on a domestic and global basis.

Speaking at the event, Dikko said: “All over the world, countries develop because they have a standard production broadcast company with capacity to serve not just the sporting industry but also the entertainment industry. We are delighted that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information, has backed this project and we look further to other fantastic partnerships.”

The DG of the NTA Mallam Muhammed said: “For us, this is just another step for NTA to stamp its authority as the biggest broadcast network in Africa. We have the widest reach and sports, especially football is a big industry, and we are happy to be in partnership with the LMC and NFF.”