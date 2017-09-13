LMC Order Abandoned Gombe Vs Wikki NPFL Match Replayed

Already relegated Gombe United and relegation threatened Wikki Tourists will resume their abandoned Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 38 tie on Saturday, September 16.

This was announced by the League Management Company (LMC) on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

With Wikki Tourists 1-0 up against hosts Gombe United in their first meeting last Saturday, the game was halted due to crowd trouble.

“Gombe United vs Wikki Tourist to resume their disrupted MD38 tie this Saturday. Details later,” LMC announced.

Victory for Gombe United will see Wikki Tourists currently on 50 points, join the Gombe-based team, ABS and Remo Stars in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Also, defeat for Wikki will mean Shooting Stars also on 50 points, will avoid relegation A win for Wikki will save them from relegation.

 

