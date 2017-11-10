By Dare Esan in Constantine: The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Algeria played out a 1-1 draw in their final African qualifying Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup fixture in Constantine on Friday night.
John Ogu put the Eagles ahead with a superb curler before Yacine Brahimi drew the hosts level from the penalty spot.
The draw means the Eagles finish the qualifying campaign unbeaten on 14 points while Algeria finished bottom on two points and without a win.
Islam Slimani almost gave Algeria the perfect start under one minute but could not direct his header towards goal.
In the 12th minute Algeria went close again following a well taken shot from the edge of the Eagles’ box by an Algerian player whose effort went just wide.
The Super Eagles had their first attempt on goal in the 15th following a poor clearance but AnthonyNwakaeme’s weak shot was well dealt with.
With 15 minutes remaining in the first half Algeria were forced into an early change as Chemseddine Nessakh was replaced by Ayoub Abdellaoui.
Algeria continued to create chances and should have gone ahead on 33 minutes but Shehu Abdullahi made a timely clearance to avert any danger.
Nwakaeme was presented with a big chance to give Nigeria the lead on 43 minutes after a superb turn inside the box only to see his left-foot shot well saved by Fawzi Chaouchi in goal for Algeria.
In the 48th minute, Alex Iwobi broke on the right but his final ball into the box was poor.
A minute later Riyad Mahrez sent in a dangerous low cross which William Troost-Ekong did well enough to clear.
Chaouchi was called into action on 55 minutes as he dived full stretch to claim Iwobi’s left-foot strike from the edge of the box.
Algeria had a golden chance on 61 minutes after Ikechukwu Ezenwa failed to hold a corner but the Algerian player headed over from close range.
The Eagles eventually broke the deadlock through Ogu who curled in a sweet left-foot strike into the top right corner.
Slimani should have equalised for Algeria on 68 minutes but missed an open net after a right wing cross was not well dealt with by Ezenwa.
In the 83rd minute, Kelechi Iheanacho whipped in a dangerous set piece which the Algerian keeper punched away.
Algeria equalised through Brahimi from the penalty spot on 88 minutes after Abdullahi was controversially judged to have fouled him.
Even Brahimi, who had gone down easily all game, was not appealing this time as Abdullahi made minimal contact. But the referee pointed to the spot to the surprise of both sets of players and the fans.
With two minutes into added time the Eagles won a free-kick but Iheanacho’s effort went straight to the keeper.
The group's other teams Zambia, on seven points, and Cameroon, on six points, will meet in another dead-rubber encounter in Ndola on Saturday.
No yawa. Our boys didn’t lose
Lolz
A very good result!!!
Never a penalty in any football.
The referee is a shame to the game. I bet he is a part time armed robber in his spare time. He should never be allowed near a whistle again.
Nice one boys. God bless the Super Eagles! God bless Nigeria!
Wrong penalty awarded, but at least Rohr have seen Nwaekeme I don’t think he’ll make it he needs to work more. Ezenwa is still coming up let’s hope Enyeama returns strong.
Ikechukwu Ezenwa is a terrible goalkeeper
Sure! Uzoho Shld Keep Against Argentina
Nice one super eagles of Nigeria !!!but bad officiating
I know d only way Algeria can score against Nigeria is penalty. The defense has bn so good not to concede many goals from open play. Keep it up guys
Please we need Enyeama back…. Urgently.
Ezenwa can’t deliver us in World Cup.
The penalty is very controversial
up super eagles!!!we Neva no Algerians r boxers o.
I forsaw the penalty immediately Nigeria was ahead
Our goalkeeping department is lacking. Ezenwa is terrible
Worst officiating so far. And nwakaeme dnt deserve to be in d team. And our keeper lacks experience
The ref played GG in his bet9ja ticket that’s why he gave Algeria that penalty
I think by tomorrow morning the world covering body. FIFA should do something about this match. Officiating is very bad in Africa.
Our goalkeeping department need urgent restructuring
Urgently urgent
What kind of reference is this? Africa don start again i
Controversial u can say it again
Do u call that penalty!,,,African referees tufiakwa
I mean referee
Y. Brahimi deserve a red card in this match. Was it not the same head booting Zinedine Zidane gave Macor Matarazzi at 2006 world cup final between France verse Italy that made the referee to sent Zidane out.. Africa referee officiating is something else.
D match weh dem nearly fight?? It’s better we drew d match our players would have been bombed by terrorist might been stoned
Horrible goalkeeper. Algeria could have scored 3goals in the second half but for their wasteful strikers.
Ezenwa .. ihenancho.. nnwakeme..100% zero to b in the team C
The controversial Penalty awarded by the compromised centre referee and converted by a player that is not suppose to be in the pitch for head butting offence, will remain a subject of discussion on maturity of African football and African match officials,. Hope FIFA should ban this referee .
Bad officiating, African referees, I hail thee
Abdulrazak, true words, dis referee has spoit people’s night and shld be banned for eternity… Brahimi shld have gotten a very red card, shehu da fouled was punished…
God save dat ref say no be naija e try am, by now him for don dey gbobi
No wonder African ref can never officiate in d world cup
Where is Carl ikeme ?
It is unfortunate that African referees never learnt their lessons. That referee should be reported to FIFA for his actions and questionable calls against Nigeria in Algeria. It is a shame and CAF also should look into the matter.