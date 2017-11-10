Lucky Algeria Get Controversial Penalty To Hold Unbeaten Nigeria

Lucky Algeria Get Controversial Penalty To Hold Unbeaten Nigeria

By Dare Esan in Constantine: The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Algeria played out a 1-1 draw in their final African qualifying Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup fixture in Constantine on Friday night.

John Ogu put the Eagles ahead with a superb curler before Yacine Brahimi drew the hosts level from the penalty spot.

The draw means the Eagles finish the qualifying campaign unbeaten on 14 points while Algeria finished bottom on two points and without a win.

Islam Slimani almost gave Algeria the perfect start under one minute but could not direct his header towards goal.

In the 12th minute Algeria went close again following a well taken shot from the edge of the Eagles’ box by an Algerian player whose effort went just wide.

The Super Eagles had their first attempt on goal in the 15th following a poor clearance but AnthonyNwakaeme’s weak shot was well dealt with.

With 15 minutes remaining in the first half Algeria were forced into an early change as Chemseddine Nessakh was replaced by Ayoub Abdellaoui.

Algeria continued to create chances and should have gone ahead on 33 minutes but Shehu Abdullahi made a timely clearance to avert any danger.

Nwakaeme was presented with a big chance to give Nigeria the lead on 43 minutes after a superb turn inside the box only to see his left-foot shot well saved by Fawzi Chaouchi in goal for Algeria.

In the 48th minute, Alex Iwobi broke on the right but his final ball into the box was poor.

A minute later Riyad Mahrez sent in a dangerous low cross which William Troost-Ekong did well enough to clear.

Chaouchi was called into action on 55 minutes as he dived full stretch to claim Iwobi’s left-foot strike from the edge of the box.

Algeria had a golden chance on 61 minutes after Ikechukwu Ezenwa failed to hold a corner but the Algerian player headed over from close range.

The Eagles eventually broke the deadlock through Ogu who curled in a sweet left-foot strike into the top right corner.

Slimani should have equalised for Algeria on 68 minutes but missed an open net after a right wing cross was not well dealt with by Ezenwa.

In the 83rd minute, Kelechi Iheanacho whipped in a dangerous set piece which the Algerian keeper punched away.

Algeria equalised through Brahimi from the penalty spot on 88 minutes after Abdullahi was controversially judged to have fouled him.

Even Brahimi, who had gone down easily all game, was not appealing this time as Abdullahi made minimal contact. But the referee pointed to the spot to the surprise of both sets of players and the fans.

With two minutes into added time the Eagles won a free-kick but Iheanacho’s effort went straight to the keeper.

The group’s other teams Zambia, on seven points, and Cameroon, on six points, will meet in another dead-rubber encounter in Ndola on Saturday.

  • Afolabi Olaolu 2 hours

    No yawa. Our boys didn’t lose

    Reply
  • Okafor Remigius 2 hours

    Lolz

    Reply
  • Chetanna Chezil 2 hours

    A very good result!!!

    Reply
  • John Okpos Abba Agamudu 2 hours

    Never a penalty in any football.

    Reply
  • Abdulrazak 33 mins

    The referee is a shame to the game. I bet he is a part time armed robber in his spare time. He should never be allowed near a whistle again.

    Reply
  • Ku Yak Ndue 2 hours

    Nice one boys. God bless the Super Eagles! God bless Nigeria!

    Reply
  • Sule Mohammed 2 hours

    Wrong penalty awarded, but at least Rohr have seen Nwaekeme I don’t think he’ll make it he needs to work more. Ezenwa is still coming up let’s hope Enyeama returns strong.

    Reply
  • Ikenna Ogbodo 2 hours

    Ikechukwu Ezenwa is a terrible goalkeeper

    Reply
  • Kareem Joseph Skilbo 2 hours

    Nice one super eagles of Nigeria !!!but bad officiating

    Reply
  • Femi Ayo 1 hour

    I know d only way Algeria can score against Nigeria is penalty. The defense has bn so good not to concede many goals from open play. Keep it up guys

    Reply
  • Israel Peter 1 hour

    Please we need Enyeama back…. Urgently.
    Ezenwa can’t deliver us in World Cup.

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Udo 1 hour

    The penalty is very controversial

    Reply
  • Aboshi Moses Moses 1 hour

    up super eagles!!!we Neva no Algerians r boxers o.

    Reply
  • Kingsley Olufemi Essien 1 hour

    I forsaw the penalty immediately Nigeria was ahead

    Reply
  • Ehinoma Donald Omoruyi 1 hour

    Our goalkeeping department is lacking. Ezenwa is terrible

    Reply
  • Mc Caleb Aquila 1 hour

    Worst officiating so far. And nwakaeme dnt deserve to be in d team. And our keeper lacks experience

    Reply
  • Prophecy Jonathan 1 hour

    The ref played GG in his bet9ja ticket that’s why he gave Algeria that penalty

    Reply
  • Cosmas Ufot 1 hour

    I think by tomorrow morning the world covering body. FIFA should do something about this match. Officiating is very bad in Africa.

    Reply
  • Emebiri Michael Chisom 1 hour

    Our goalkeeping department need urgent restructuring

    Reply
  • Adeola 22 mins

    What kind of reference is this? Africa don start again i

    Reply
  • Bruno Ikechukwu Amaechi 1 hour

    Controversial u can say it again

    Reply
  • Yakubu Senchi 1 hour

    Do u call that penalty!,,,African referees tufiakwa

    Reply
  • Adeola 21 mins

    I mean referee

    Reply
  • Emebiri Michael Chisom 1 hour

    Y. Brahimi deserve a red card in this match. Was it not the same head booting Zinedine Zidane gave Macor Matarazzi at 2006 world cup final between France verse Italy that made the referee to sent Zidane out.. Africa referee officiating is something else.

    Reply
  • Michael Idoko 1 hour

    D match weh dem nearly fight?? It’s better we drew d match our players would have been bombed by terrorist might been stoned

    Reply
  • Kingsley Aguoru 1 hour

    Horrible goalkeeper. Algeria could have scored 3goals in the second half but for their wasteful strikers.

    Reply
  • Alamu Muyiwa 1 hour

    Ezenwa .. ihenancho.. nnwakeme..100% zero to b in the team C

    Reply
  • Abdullahi Haruna Birniwa 1 hour

    The controversial Penalty awarded by the compromised centre referee and converted by a player that is not suppose to be in the pitch for head butting offence, will remain a subject of discussion on maturity of African football and African match officials,. Hope FIFA should ban this referee .

    Reply
  • Olakunle Oluwasegun Olabanji 1 hour

    Bad officiating, African referees, I hail thee

    Reply
  • Tyrant Flex 9 mins

    Abdulrazak, true words, dis referee has spoit people’s night and shld be banned for eternity… Brahimi shld have gotten a very red card, shehu da fouled was punished…

    Reply
  • Ogar Peter Junior 1 hour

    God save dat ref say no be naija e try am, by now him for don dey gbobi
    No wonder African ref can never officiate in d world cup

    Reply
  • Leke Fahad Blackson 1 hour

    Where is Carl ikeme ?

    Reply
  • Onyeagoro Johnson Chima 23 mins

    It is unfortunate that African referees never learnt their lessons. That referee should be reported to FIFA for his actions and questionable calls against Nigeria in Algeria. It is a shame and CAF also should look into the matter.

    Reply

