COPA Coca-Cola 2017 competition may be over but the winners just keep winning! Do you remember the seven outstanding players who were accorded bragging rights and awards as the Most Valuable Players, Best Goal Keepers, and Highest Goal Scorers? Well, those lucky seven were awarded a trip to Durban, South Africa for a global camp.

Hours before their trip, the winners did a quick visit to the Coca-Cola Lagos head office for a meet-and-greet with the Coca-Cola team to say a big thank you to the company that provided them the golden ticket opportunity to visit South Africa, rewarded their football skills with Education trust funds, and provided their schools with cash prizes and pitch makeovers.

On arrival in South Africa, our COPA Coca-Cola lucky seven were treated to a warm reception at Durban Airport before they were lodged at the Garden court Marine Parade Hotel.

Jumping right in, the boys got to meet South African football legend and current local coach, Benni McCarthy, during the COPA Coca-Cola Global Cup draws. Catch up with the boys here

We can’t wait to get the juicy gist on how much fun they had and what they learnt.

