Lukaku Claims Critics Unfair To Him Despite Missing Manchester United’s Best Chance Against Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku had Manchester United’s best, and arguably only, big chance at Anfield against Liverpool in last Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off between the North-East rivals, but he was denied by a Simon Mignolet save and the striker said he felt some of the criticism directed his way was unfair although he is unfazed.

“A lot of strikers in the league miss bigger chances than me and they score two goals – but with me it’s always ‘Rom did this, Rom did that’ I don’t know why. It’s the standard people set,” Lukaku said.

“People will always say this and that, but my record in the Premier League is pretty good and I’m in a situation where the team is performing really well.

“It’s all about winning and trying to play as attractive football as we can, win all the time at all costs.”

The Belgian also hit back at criticism of his record against big clubs, saying he would prove his worth for Manchester United.

He failed to have an impact as United played out a 0-0 draw against rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

But Lukaku, 24, dismissed suggestions he was a flat-track bully, saying it was different, and more difficult, for him at former club Everton.

“I have heard that from people,” he told UK newspapers.

“It’s different when every time I played for Everton we had a different mindset coming into the game.

“As a striker when I was over there I had a good time. I learned my trade over there. I played there for four years. I am really grateful to the club no matter what happened.

“But sometimes it is difficult as well when you play against the top teams and you play not to win and don’t really create chances. It is really difficult.

“Now I am in a team where we want to win against the big teams and we want to win every game, so I think the situation will change.”

The Belgium international has a league-high seven goals this campaign, but questions remain over his ability to produce against the big sides.

The former Everton striker has scored 15 goals in 58 games against United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.

