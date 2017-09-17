Lukaku Scores Again, Rooney Frustrated As Man United Thrash Everton

It was not the best of home comings for Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford on Sunday following Everton’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the English Premier League.

A stunning goal by Antonio Valencia less than five minutes into the game and three late goals from Henrikh Mkhitarian, former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and a penalty from substitute Anthony Martial sealed the impressive win for United.

The win saw United go joint top with Manchester City on 13 points in the league table.

United got off to the best possible start in the fourth minute with Valencia’s belter from outside the box which found the top corner of Everton’s net.

Following a long period of United dominance, Everton eventually went close on 21 minutes through Rooney but his effort from 18 yards went just wide.

In the 26th minute, United had a golden chance to double their lead only for Romelu Lukaku to miss despite going one-on-one with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton thought they had equalised in the 29th minute after a brilliant save by David De Gea but the goal was ruled off for offside.

One minute into the second half Everton almost equalised but De Gea denied Rooney’s effort with his legs.

De Gea came to United’s aid again on 62 minute this time denying Gylfi Sigurdsson from close range.

United responded and almost went 2-0 up on 65 minutes but Juan Mata’s well taken free-kick from the edge of Everton’s box came off the post.

In the 84th minute, United went 2-0 up through Mkhitarian who was played through on goal by Lukaku after Everton gave the ball away.

Lukaku added his name on to the score sheet after popping up at the back post to smash the ball into the net for his fifth league goal this season..

And in the 92md minute, Martial completed the rout after converting from the penalty spot after former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin handled the ball inside the box.