Madjer: Algeria Will Not Change Squad For Nigeria Clash

By Johnny Edward:

New Algeria coach Raber Madjer has revealed that he plans to keep the same team that has failed to win a game in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers when the Fennecs host Nigeria in their final African qualifying Group B game in November.

Algeria’s only win in their last 10 games was against Togo in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

“Don’t expect wholesale changes,” Algeria legend Madjer told lagazettedufennec.com.

“We will keep practically the same team in place for the Nigeria game and the tactics will be made based on the players availabe, not other way around.”

The 58-year-old Madjer returns for a third spell after being away from coaching for more than a decade. He replaced former coach Lucas Alcaraz who was fired.

Madjer was in charge of Algeria from April 1994 to July the following year, and then again for nine matches from July 2001 to May 2002.

