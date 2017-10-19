Madjer: Algeria Will Defend Honour Vs Super Eagles

Newly appointed Algeria coach Rabah Madjer has promised his team will give the Super Eagles a tough time in their November 10 Russia 2018 World Cup African qualifying Group B clash.

Algeria are out of the World Cup race after losing four of their five qualifying matches, while Nigeria claimed the group’s sole ticket with four wins and a draw.

But, despite the game being of little significance, Algeria legend Madjer insists he is taking it seriously.

“We will defend the honour of the the national team in the next match against Nigeria,” RabahMadjer told lebuteur.com after his unveiling on Thursday.

“You will see the true face of the team after the match against Nigeria.”

Madjer, 58, who took over from sacked Spanish coach Lucas Alcaraz, becomes the country’s fifth national coach in three years.

