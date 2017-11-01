Madjer: Why I Dropped Regular Goalkeeper M’bolhi For Nigeria clash

Algeria coach Raber Madjer has explained the reasons why the Desert Foxes’ first choice goalkeeper, Rais M’bolhi, was dropped from his squad that will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 10.

M’bolhi had been in goal for Algeria in five World Cup qualifying games conceding ten goals with a clean sheets.

Madjer defended his decision to leave the 31 year old Rennes of France goalie out of his squas in an interview with Algerian website aps.dz, ‎insisting that M’bolhi lacks good competition at club level to be Algeria’s first choice.

M’bolhi’s only appearance for Rennes this season in the Ligue 1 was against Toulouse where he conceded three goals and made five saves in the encounter. He has been an unused substitute in three games.

“It’s foolish in my opinion to start every game with Rais M’bolhi when he rarely plays for his club,”Madjer told aps.dz.

“M’bolhi lacks good competition.”

“It’s time we give the chance to other goalkeepers who are regulars to stake a claim for the spot.”

