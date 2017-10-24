Madjer Invites Porto Star Brahimi For Super Eagles Clash

By Johnny Edward:

New Algeria coach Rabah Madjer has named FC Porto forward Yacine Brahimi in his squad to face Nigeria in the final African qualifying Group B game for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Though the squad list will not be officially announced until Thursday, Brahimi’s club FC Porto announced the invitation of the 27-year-old for the game billed for November 10 in the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Brahimi missed Algeria’s 2-0 defeat away to Cameroon on matchday 5 in October.

Meanwhile, Algerian daily Lebuteur reports that Madjer will make a final decision on AS Monaco forward Rachid Ghezzal.

Ghezzal, 25, has made only two appearances for the Fennecs durin the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Former Olympique Lyon forward Ghezzal has made four substitute appearances and three starts for AS Monaco who are second behind PSG in the French Ligue 1 table with 22 points from 10 games.

