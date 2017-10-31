Madjer Names Mahrez, Slimani, Brahimi In Strong Algeria Squad For Nigeria Clash

By Johnny Edward:Algeria coach Raber Madjer has named Leicester City pair Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani in his 23-man squad for their final Russia 2018 African qualifying Group B game against Nigeria on the 10th of November in Constantine and their friendly against the Central African Republic four days later in Algiers.
Madjer also called up FC Porto’s attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi and Schalke 04 midfielder Nabil Bentaleb for the inconsequential game against the Super Eagles but left out AS Monaco’s Rachid Ghezzal, Rais M’Bolhi, Djamel Benlamri and Sofiane Feghouli from the squad.
According to Algerian daily Lebuteur, Madjer named Faouzi Chaouchi (MC Algiers, Algeria), Chamseddine Rahmani (CS Constantine, Algeria), Abdelkadir Salhi (CR Belouizdad, Algeria) as the three goalkeepers for the game.
The defenders for the game are Mohamed Khouthir Ziti (ES Setif, Algeria), Youcef Attal (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Faouzi Ghoulam (SSC Napoli, Italy), Houari Ferhani (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Aissa Mandi (Betis Sevilla, Spain), Liassine Cadamuro (Nîmes Olympique, France), Rami Bensebaini (Stade Rennais, France), Ayoub Abdellaoui (USM Alger, Algeria), Carl Medjani (Sivasspor, Turkey).
Bentaleb is joined in midfield by Abderraouf Benguit (USM Alger, Algeria),Ismael Bannecar (Empoli FC, Italy), Yacine Brahimi (Porto FC, Portugal), Abdelmoumen Djabou (ES Setif, Algeria)
In attack are Mahrez (Leicester City FC, England), Zinedine Ferhat (Le Havre AC, France), Islam Slimani (Leicester City FC, England), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd Sport, Qatar), Hilal El Arabi Soudani (GNK Dinamo Zagreb , Croatia), Sofiane Hanni (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium).
