Madjer Names Mahrez, Slimani, Brahimi In Strong Algeria Squad For Nigeria Clash

Madjer also called up FC Porto’s attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi and Schalke 04 midfielder Nabil Bentaleb for the inconsequential game against the Super Eagles but left out AS Monaco’s Rachid Ghezzal, Rais M’Bolhi, Djamel Benlamri and Sofiane Feghouli from the squad.

According to Algerian daily Lebuteur, Madjer named Faouzi Chaouchi (MC Algiers, Algeria), Chamseddine Rahmani (CS Constantine, Algeria), Abdelkadir Salhi (CR Belouizdad, Algeria) as the three goalkeepers for the game.