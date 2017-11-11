Madjer: Super Eagles Were Tough But Algeria Could Have Won

By Adeboye Amosu: Algeria coach Rabah Madjer admitted the Super Eagles made life difficult for his side despite the three-time African champions already assured of a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia before their clash in Constantine on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Desert Foxes rallied back from a goal down to earn a draw in the inconsequential clash.
John Ogu had put the Super Eagles ahead with a long-range shot on 62 minutes but the hosts equalised from a controversial penalty converted by Yacine Brahimi late on.
Madjer, a former Algeria national team star, also expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team.
“Frankly, we could not ask for more from this team. We faced a very tough team from Nigeria, who did not let it go despite their World Cup qualification earned before the match,” Madjer told Lebutuer.com after the game.
“We tried to develop our game despite the difficulties. That said, I think that from who what I saw tonight (Friday) the future of this selection looks very bright.
“There are many positive things to remember though, I repeat not everything has been perfect.
“I think the draw is satisfying even if we could have won if we had converted the opportunities we got, especially in the second half.”
While Nigeria, who qualified with a game to spare, sit atop of the group with 14 points, Algeria finished bottom of the group failing to record a win from six games.
COMMENTS
I know d man will not still keep kwayet
But Rabah madjer said Nigeria is team of reserve, bench warmer.thanks to the referee for the penalty, madjer would have witness defeat on home soil.
U said dat Nigeria is a team of benchwarmers. I thought ur team consisting of regular players as u claimed wud wallop or whitewash d eagles. We only presented a weaker eagles n ur team had 2 depend on a controversial penalty at dying minutes 2 get a draw at home. Oga coach, football no b by mouth.
Rebuild your team & work on their psyche. They can earn you 3-4 red cards per game with their stupid behaviors on the pitch.
Professionally inept.