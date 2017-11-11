Madjer: Super Eagles Were Tough But Algeria Could Have Won

By Adeboye Amosu: Algeria coach Rabah Madjer admitted the Super Eagles made life difficult for his side despite the three-time African champions already assured of a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia before their clash in Constantine on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Desert Foxes rallied back from a goal down to earn a draw in the inconsequential clash.

John Ogu had put the Super Eagles ahead with a long-range shot on 62 minutes but the hosts equalised from a controversial penalty converted by Yacine Brahimi late on.

Madjer, a former Algeria national team star, also expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team.

“Frankly, we could not ask for more from this team. We faced a very tough team from Nigeria, who did not let it go despite their World Cup qualification earned before the match,” Madjer told Lebutuer.com after the game.