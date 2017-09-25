Madura United Coach: We Can Win Without Injured Odemwingie

By James Agberebi:

Indonesian club Madura United’s coach Gomes De Oliveira has revealed there is still no exact date for the return of injured Osaze Odemwingie, although the Brazilian feels the club have done well in the Nigerian’s absence.

Odemwingie, 36, last played for Madura United on 21st August in a 1-1 home draw in the Indonesian top flight.

Former Super Eagles striker Odemwingie has gone on to miss five straight league games with Madura winning three and losing two of those matches.

Commenting on the absence of Odemwingie who is Madura’s top scorer with 13 goals from 18 appearances, De Oliveira however praised the rest of the squad for coping well without their top player.

“We wait for his recovery, we keep monitoring him. If he has recovered one hundred percent he will return to practice and play, ” De Oliveira told the club’s official website.

“It turns out we can play without him (Odemwingie), even though he’s a needed player in this team, but the players work together and work hard, eventually winning some games lately.”

Madura United are currently fifth on 45 points, eight points behind leaders Bhayangkara in the 18-team Indonesian league table.

