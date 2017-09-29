‘Magician’ Okocha Voted Bolton’s Best Player In Last 20 Years

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been voted by Bolton Wanderers fans as their best player to have ever played at the Reebok Stadium, now Macron Stadium.
In the poll among Bolton fans, Okocha beat the likes of former Spain defender Ivan Campo and French forward Youri Djorkaeff.
“So good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha’s impact on Bolton Wanderers Football Club has truly never been forgotten,” Bolton wrote on their website while announcing the results on Friday. “Moving to England for the first time with the Whites in 2002, the Nigerian magician’s four seasons spent with Sam Allardyce’s men saw him capture the hearts of not only the Bolton faithful, but football fans across the country for his silky skills and cheeky smile. Figuring for the Trotters on 145 occasions, he played in the Carling Cup Final – where he scored two unforgettable free-kicks in the semi-final first leg – and and also in the UEFA Cup.
Campo came in fifth in the vote, while Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen is fourth. Djorkaeff was third and former England striker Kevin Davies, who played 400 games for the club, came in second.
COMMENTS
Beats me why this guy could not win the African Player of the year – a victim of football politics, perhaps.
Issa hayatou said said it too. Guess he’s talking cos he’s no More in power