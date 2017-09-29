‘Magician’ Okocha Voted Bolton’s Best Player In Last 20 Years

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been voted by Bolton Wanderers fans as their best player to have ever played at the Reebok Stadium, now Macron Stadium.

The Reebok Stadium was built in 1997 but renamed in 2014 after Macron signed a naming rights deal with Bolton Wanderers. It is in celebration of the ground’s 20th anniversary that the poll was organised.

In the poll among Bolton fans, Okocha beat the likes of former Spain defender Ivan Campo and French forward Youri Djorkaeff.

“So good they named him twice, Jay-Jay Okocha’s impact on Bolton Wanderers Football Club has truly never been forgotten,” Bolton wrote on their website while announcing the results on Friday. “Moving to England for the first time with the Whites in 2002, the Nigerian magician’s four seasons spent with Sam Allardyce’s men saw him capture the hearts of not only the Bolton faithful, but football fans across the country for his silky skills and cheeky smile. Figuring for the Trotters on 145 occasions, he played in the Carling Cup Final – where he scored two unforgettable free-kicks in the semi-final first leg – and and also in the UEFA Cup.