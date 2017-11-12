Maikaba Appointed Golden Eaglets Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical and Development Committee has confirmed the appointment of Abdullahi Maikaba as new Head Coach of the Golden Eaglets.

Maikaba’s appointment was announced on the NFF’s official website.

Maikaba will be assisted by Abubakar Bala (First Assistant Coach) Oluwafunsho Bunmi Haruna (Second Assistant Coach) and Baruwa Abideen (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

His task will be to qualify the Golden Eaglets for the 2019 FIFA World Cup after missing out of the 2017 edition held in India.

Last season, Abdullahi led Akwa United to the 2017 Aiteo Cup title-success, defeating Niger Tournadoes on penalties in the final.

The Golden Eaglets are the most successful team at the U-17 World Cup after winning it a record five times (1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, 2015).

