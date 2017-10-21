Mainz Moan As Nigeria Star Balogun Suffers Suspected Cheekbone Fracture

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Super Eagles and Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun has sustained a suspected cheekbone fracture during his club’s 2-0 defeat to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The 29-year-old Nigerian was taken off the pitch in the 74th minutes with the injury, which he also suffered last year.

“Last year @LeonBalogun wore a face mask vs @S04_en. Today he had to come off with a suspected cheek bone fracture. Get well soon Leon!” Mainz tweeted after the match.

Balogun has been one of the key players in the Super Eagles team that has qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup after staying unbeaten in African qualifying Group B with four wins and a draw in five games.

He was in the Eagles team that defeated Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on 7 October to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Balogun will now likely miss the dead rubber World Cup qualifier against Algeria in November.

