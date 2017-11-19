Mainz: Balogun Is Injured Again, Has Undergone Surgery

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is injured again, his club Mainz 05 have revealed.
Balogun recently underwent surgery for broken cheekbones and had to wear a mask while playing for the Bundesliga side and the Super Eagles.
He was left out of Mainz’s Bundesliga clash on Saturday against Cologne after featuring for Nigeria in the 4-2 friendly win over Argentina on Tuesday in Krasnodar, Russia.
Mainz have now explained why the centre-back could not feature on Saturday.
“ @LeonBalogun suffered a fracture to his left hand on Friday and has undergone surgery. Luckily, he will be able to carry on playing ,” Mainz tweeted on Sunday.
"Get well soon, Leon!
