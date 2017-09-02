Mainz Hail Impressive Balogun Over Super Eagles’ Demolition of Cameroon In Uyo

0

By James Agberebi :

German Bundesliga club, Mainz have praised their defender Leon Balogun for helping the Super Eagles secure an emphatic 4-0 win against Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo on FridayCompletesportsnigeria.com reports..

Balogun put up a five-star performance in the heart of the Eagles’ defence as he and his defensive partner William Troost-Ekong shot out the Cameroonian attack.

And following Balogun’s standout display, Mainz took to their verified Twitter handle to express their delight.

“Nice job, @LeonBalogun! Our man helped power Nigeria to a 4-0 victory over Cameroon yesterday, ” the club was quoted on their Twitter handle.

Up next for the Eagles is the return leg in Yaoundé on Monday, September 4 with Balogun expected to be in action.

