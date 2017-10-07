Mainz Hails Balogun, Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup Qualification

By James Agberebi: German Bundesliga side Mainz have praised their Nigerian defender, Leon Balogun, for helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles booked their place at next year’s World Cup after edging Zambia in a hard-fought 1-0 win in Uyo on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi who replaced Moses Simon in the second half, scored the match winner off Shehu Abdullahi’s cutback on 73 minutes.

The win means the Eagles now have unassailable 13 points after five games while Zambia remain on seven points from the same number of games.

Balogun was in action for the Eagles and was impressive throughout the game.

Reacting to the Eagles’ qualification, Mainz tweeted on their verified Twitter handle:”Congrats, Leon Balogun and Nigeria Super Eagles! Nigeria came out on top to win 1-0 in a tight contest against Zambia. Leon played the full 90.”

