By James Agberebi:

African champions Mali have qualified for the semi-final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India after edging Ghana 2-1 in Saturday’s quarter-finals clash.

Mali had pipped Ghana 1-0 in the final of the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

Hadji Drame gave Mali the lead on Saturday in the 15th minute.

Djemoussa Traore doubled Mali’s lead in the 61st minute.

The Black Stars pulled a goal back nine minutes later through Mohammed Kudus from the penalty spot.

The second quarter-final on Saturday will see England and USA do battle.

In the 2015 U-17 World Cup final in Chile, Mali lost 2-0 to the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

