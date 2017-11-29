Man City Close In On Chelsea Record, Rooney Nets Hat-trick; Liverpool Thrash Stoke

By James Agberebi: Manchester City needed an added time goal to see off a spirited Southampton side 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to extend their winning run in the Premier League to 12 consecutive games on Wednesday.

Chelsea set a new record of 13 consecutive league wins only last season.

After a frustrating first half, City eventually broke the deadlock on 47 minute after Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick came off Virgil van Dijk to give the home team the lead.

Southampton got back into the game in the 77th minute as Oriol Romeu powered in a drive from eight yards to make it 1-1.

But in the 95th minute, Sterling scored what was the last kick of the game to give City the dramatic win.

City are now on 40 points in the league table, eight pointd ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

At the Bet 365 Stadium, Liverpool returned to winning ways thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win against Stoke City.

Sadio Mane, who returned to the Reds’ starting eleven, opened scoring in the 17th minute after smartly chipping the ball over Stoke keeper Lee Grant off a pass from Dominic Solanke.

And substitute Mohamed Salah scored two goals in the 77th and 88th minutes to give Liverpool all three points.

The Reds are now fifth on 36 points in the league table.

And at Goodison Park, Everton put behind their recent poor run with a resounding 4-0 win against West Ham.

Wayne Rooney netted a hat-trick to give Everton their first win in their last two league games.

It was Rooney’s first ever hat-trick for Everton with his last coming in the colours of Manchester United on 10th September, 2011.

Rooney gave Everton the lead in the 18th minute as he followed up his penalty rebound which was initially saved by Joe Hart.

The former Manchester United striker got on the score sheet again to make it 2-0 to Everton after sweeping in Tom Davies deflected cross.

West Ham had the chance to pull a goal back after they were awarded a penalty after Ashley Williams fouled Diafra Sakho but Manuel Lanzini saw his effort well saved by Jordan Pickford.

In the 66th minute, Rooney completed his hat-trick as he drilled the ball from his own half past Hart to put Everton 3-0 up.

And with 12 minutes later Williams jumped highest and directed an Everton corner into the far corner to bring the scoreline to 4-0.

The win lifted Everton to 13th on 15 points on the log.

