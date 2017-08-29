Man City Offer Cash Plus Sterling For Sanchez, Arsenal Want Aguero In Swap Deal

Manchester City are keen to snap up Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal before Thursday’s summer transfer deadline, according to The Mirror on Tuesday.

The Chilean reportedly handed a transfer request to his club on Monday in the aftermath of the 4-0 defeat of the Gunners against Liverpool on Saturday.

City, according to The Mirror have made official move for the forward and are willing to add Raheem Sterling in their bid package.

Arsene Wenger had always insisted that Sanchez,, who has just a year to run on his contract is not for sal, but could be open to doing business with City who in the past have bought some of Arsenal’s best players like Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

However, Sky Sports also on Tuesday morning reportee that Arsenal will rather prefer to have Sergio Aguero as part of any swap deal.

Sanchez was in action on Saturday in the Arsenal’s humiliating defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.