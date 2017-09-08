MAN CITY v LIVERPOOL: Predict & Win Cash In Complete Sports’ Match Of The Week Competition

Just how well do you know your football? And how good are you at accurately predicting the results of games?

Well, Nigeria’s leading sports website, completesportsnigeria.com is giving you the chance to test your ‘Octopussy’ skills by correctly predicting the outcome of our MATCH OF THE WEEK.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

Our Star Match for the week is Manchester City versus Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and then post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Only entries SUBMITTED on the website is valid.

This competition is open to completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Readers outside Nigeria will be considered in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is Saturday September 9, 2017 at 12.00noon Nigerian time.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

 

 

 

QUESTION OF THE WEEK:

What is the name of Manchester City’s home stadium?

Put your answer and your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

Good luck!!!

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 40
  • comment-avatar
    Odulaja Sakiru Adetayo 1 hour

    Etihad Stadium

    Man City 2 vs Liverpool 2

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Fasetire Idowu John 47 mins

    Man City 1 Liverpool 2

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Oyeyemi Olabanji 44 mins

    Answer – Etihad Stadium. Manchester City 2 – 1 Liverpool. Name- Oyeyemi Olabanji. Email- [email protected] phone-07061539901

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Itoro Etti 42 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Manchester city 1 vs 1 Liverpool

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Shoowunmi Benjamin 41 mins

    Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Showunmi Benjamin [email protected] 08124441716

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Shoowunmi Benjamin 36 mins

    Etihad stadium. Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool. [email protected] 08124441716

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Joseph Nathaniel 34 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Machester City 2 And Liverpool 0
    07084920118

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ezeah obinna 33 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Manchester City 1 vs Liverpool 1
    08180531265
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ike-Anthony Abaelu Jnr 31 mins

    Mancity 2-1 Liverpool

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Godson Jonathan 31 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Manchester City 2 vs Liverpool 1
    07064696065

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Babatunde Michael Ehinmodupin 25 mins

    Etihad Staduim

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Odole michael 25 mins

    Etihad stadium
    Man city 3 – 3 Liverpool
    08058194646
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Babatunde Michael Ehinmodupin 25 mins

    Etihad Staduim

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    phone number– 09068446061

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Lucky J. Akpagumu 24 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Manchester City 0 And Liverpool 0
    08108305624

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Samiu adams 23 mins

    Man city 3 Liverpool 2

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Akanji Abiodun 21 mins

    Man City 1 Liverpool 2

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Tawo Nathaniel Achu 18 mins

    Etihad stadium
    Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool
    07035535525

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Lucy Likita 18 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Man City 1 . Liverpool 1
    08138499870

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Oghenemaro Ebemehor 18 mins

    Man City 1 – 2 Liverpool
    09025654411
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Omowole Opeyemi 17 mins

    Etihad Stadium. Manchester city 2: Liverpool 1. Omowole Opeyemi 08175796856. [email protected].

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Oghenemaro Ebemehor 16 mins

    Man City 1 – 2 Liverpool

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ajayi Temitope Oladayo 15 mins

    Man City 3 : 2 Liverpool

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ben Erudite 14 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Man City 1 Liverpool 2
    [email protected]
    07063161004

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Emmanuel 13 mins

    Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool
    09055682939
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Alaba thomas 13 mins

    Etihad stadium..
    Manchester City 2 Liverpool 2
    Alaba Thomas 08099336416

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Adeniran Abolaji 11 mins

    Etihad Stadium
    Manchester city 2 vs Liverpool 3
    07036854442

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Joel Prince 10 mins

    Etihad stadium
    Man City 0-1 Liverpool
    09029292594

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Sanusi Amos 9 mins

    Man city2-3liverpool [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ndubuisi kennedy magbo 18 mins

    Manchester city 1 vs liverpool 2.08064996448

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Dawodu Gafar 19 mins

    Man city 2 : 2 Liverpool
    [email protected]
    07037097794

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    saliu samuell 20 mins

    etihad stadium
    Man city 1 liverpool 1
    Saliu samuel
    09055852814

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    09032526988 21 mins

    ETIHAD STADIUM.
    MAN CITY 1-3 LIVERPOOL
    [email protected]
    09032526988

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    salami yusuf 21 mins

    Etihad stadium
    Mancity 2-2 liverpool
    08153672297

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    09032526988 27 mins

    boluwatife
    etihad
    man city 1-3 liverpool
    09032526988
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    ekereobong 41 mins

    Etihad stadium. Mancity 3 vs Liverpool 2. My name is Ekereobong Patrick Ufford no.07030163841, Email [email protected]

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Adelekan Laeto 44 mins

    Liverpool 3 Man city 1

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Okebata Sunday 54 mins

    Etihad Stadium: Mancity 2 2 Liverpool

    08037603021

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Opabola Julius Olubunmi 59 mins

    Man city 3 Liverpool 2
    08037789767

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Nwagbo Prince 60 mins

    Man City 1 1 Liverpool
    07061237707

    Reply

