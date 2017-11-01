Man United 1-0 Tottenham: Winners Storm Complete Sports Office To Redeem Cash Prizes

Chibuzo Princess, Ogwulumba Vincent and Onijamowo Bukola, all winners who correctly predicted the result of last Saturday’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham have redeemed their cash prizes.

The trio, who came around to the corporate head office of Complete Sports in Lagos on Wednesday, were presented their prizes by Complete Sports staff in an atmosphere of conviviality and laughter.

By a stroke of coincidence, all three winners claim to be Manchester United fans so it was double joy for them as they became N5000 richer each in addition to the points in their team’s kitty.

They all expressed happiness at winning while commending the transparency of the competition.

Earlier, the two other winners Manshak James and Philip Ibrahim who live in Plateau State and Abuja respectively had gotten their own share of the gold pot through bank transfer.

Complete Sports Predict and Win Competition is another way of engaging with readers of completesportsnigeria.com and to ensure maximum satisfactory user-experience of the website.

A total of N25000 is available for five winners who correctly predicted the result of our Match of the Week on each matchday.

The 5 winners are:

1. Chibuzo Princess

2. Manshak James

3. Philip Ibrahim

4. Ogwulumba Vincent

5. Onijamowo Bukola

Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!

