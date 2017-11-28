Manchester United defeated Watford 4-2 to keep in touch with leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

A brace from Ashley Young and goal each from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard made sure United secured all the three points.

Watford goals were scored by Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

United maintain second position on 22 points, five adrift of leaders Manchester City.

United took the lead through Young in the 19th minute with a terrific strike from the edge of the box.

Once again Young was on target in the 25th minute after finding the top corner from a free-kick following a foul on Paul Pogba.

In the 32nd, minute United went 3-0 up thanks to Martial who passed the ball into the net from the edge of the box after being fed by Romelu Lukaku.

Deeney pulled a goal back for Watford in the 77th minute from the penalty spot after Marcos Rojo fouled Roberto Pereyra.

Watford continued to push forward and scored again in the 84th minute through Doucoure who poked the ball past De Gea from a cross.

But just two minutes later Lingard made the game safe for United with a magnificent solo goal as he dribbled past four Watford players on the counter attack to make it 4-2.

And at the Hawthorns, West Brom threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle.

Half Robson-Kanu and Samuel Field had given West Brom the lead in the 45th and 56th minutes.

But a goal from Ciaran Clark in the 59th and an own goal by Johnny Evans on 83 minutes ensured Newcastle got a point from the game.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.