Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has criticised Jose Mourinho for always relying on defensive tactics whenever he comes up against the Premier League’s big teams.

Schmeichel’s recent criticism of Mourinho came on the back of United’s unimpressive performance against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Since January 2015, Mourinho’s teams (Chelsea and Manchester United) have failed to win an away game against the Premier League’s top six, conceding 16 goals and scoring just four, three of which came in a 5-3 reverse with Tottenham in 2015.

Schmeichel, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football during Leicester and West Brom, said Manchester United should be looking to beat every team that is put in front of them, home or away.

“Only time will tell if Mourinho has changed enough to change his way in those games,” Schmeichel, considered to be one of the Premier League’s best ever goalkeepers, said.

“I found it really boring (game against Liverpool). It might be naivety or being romantic but I think Manchester United should play to win every game, their style and brand every game and should be good enough to win every game.’

But Schmeichel however revealed that even Sir Alex Ferguson considered more negative approaches at rare moments during his 27-year tenure, and a huge game against Liverpool was one such occasion.

He continued: “I can remember few occasion where we would change. One specific game was Liverpool in the FA Cup final, billed to be this incredible final, biggest ever and Sir Alex was afraid of Steve McManaman so wanted to man mark him, which was out of our way of playing.

“He brought in experienced players to discuss and said this is what I’m thinking and our reaction was we didn’t like to change. We’d rather go out there and trust in the quality of the team rather than disrupting our rhythm and risk losing.”

